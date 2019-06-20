PM for promotion of tourism in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Azad Kashmir government belonging to the PML-N to devise a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir while AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said the PTI government's new visa policy is proving helpful in promotion of tourism.

Farooq Haider has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue befittingly at international forums and taking keen interest in resolving the problems of the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The government sources said that chairing a meeting on development projects, promotion of tourism and other matters of AJK here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Thursday, the premier said there is huge potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir, which needs to be exploited aptly. The prime minister said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and their problems should be resolved on priority basis.

Farooq Haider acknowledged cooperation of the federal government in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level, facing the Indian aggression boldly, including Azad Kashmir in various forums such as National Development Council, and resolving problems of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The meeting discussed the federal government's projects, including rehabilitation of the people living along the Line of Control, provision of Sehat Insaf Cards to the people living along the LoC, Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur project, Neelum-Jhelum and Kohala project and expansion of Mangla Dam project.

The meeting approved formation of a committee to resolve matters pertaining to Mangla Dam raising project.

Meanwhile, talking to the representatives of business community, Imran Khan said that promotion of manufacturing sector and business activities in the country is foremost priority of the government. He stressed the need for effective collaboration between the government and business community to overcome economic difficulties and stabilise economy. The representatives of business community said that business community stands by the government in the process of economic reforms and full support will be extended to carry forward this process. On the occasion, the representatives also presented recommendations regarding ongoing economic reforms by the government.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also called on Prime Minister Imran on Thursday and discussed ongoing projects in Pakistan Railways and the federal budget with him.

The minister briefed the PM about the new passenger train to be plied between Rawalpindi and Karachi. He invited the prime minister to inaugurate the new train Sir Syed Express between Rawalpindi and Karachi on June 30.

Other parliamentarians who called on the prime minister at the chamber of the Prime Minister in Parliament House on Thursday discussed with him political situation prevailing in the country and national budget. They included Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Munawwara Bibi and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana.