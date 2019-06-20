PFA seals two soft drink factories

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed two fake carbonated soft drink making factories and confiscated 56,772 litres of spurious soft drinks in two different raids, conducted in the area of Wagah and Halloki here on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman. He said that the PFA had registered a case in this regard.

He said that teams had caught them red-handed making fake carbonated drinks of different brands with artificial flavours, hazardous chemicals and contaminated water.

Meanwhile, the PFA foiled an attempt to supply the consignment of thousands of litres of fake drinks in the market while taking timely action.

He said that these fake drinks were supplied on bus terminals and railway stations across Punjab. Muhammad Usman said that the use of fake carbonated drinks causes cancer, stomach ulcer and other diseases. He said that the PFA had discarded over 1,200,000 fake drinks of different brands in the current year.