Corruption, democracy can’t go hand in hand: Cheema

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema said Thursday corruption and democracy cannot go hand in hand as time has come to make people understand that democracy doesn’t mean corruption.

“By installing posters on the roads of Sindh, PPP is trying to paint Zardari as “Nelson Mandela” of the country and consuming energies on presenting a purely criminal case as a political one,” he alleged in a statement in reaction to Zardari’s speech.

Cheema, while responding to PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari’s address, said that there was a visible change in the tone of former president while talking about the ongoing accountability. “From blatant threats, Asif Zardari is now eager about the prospects of the accountability process,” Cheema remarked.

He said that there seemed serious differences between the father and son duo over political matters; however, he added, both are on the same page on the issue of safeguarding looted wealth. He reiterated PTI government’s resolve to conclude the ongoing accountability process stating that we as a nation must learn the fact that democracy and corruption/crimes cannot go hand in hand.

Addressing PPP chairman and co-chairman, he stated that the only way to get rid of the guilt is to return the looted wealth of this poor nation.

Meanwhile, Cheema called on senior leader PTI Dr Babar Awan and discussed with him in detail current political milieu of the country.

Cheema met senior leader PTI here and in a wide range of discussions both leaders deliberated on different aspects of the narrative driven by the joint opposition. Along with that the formation and role of National Economic Council also came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Central Information Secretary PTI Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has stated that the opposition’s narrative is a bend of contradictions and allegations. “Both PPP and PML-N are hell bent upon creating chaos within the house and in the country,” he said adding that the opposition is in delusion that it will get away with the corruption and escape accountability by taking refuge in protests and chaos.

He said that both parties are oblivious to the fact that the nation has not only rejected their narrative but wants the accountability process to reach its logical end.