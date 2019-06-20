PBIT gets assurances of over $8b investments

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Thursday said that it had received assurance of foreign investment from $8 billion to $9 billion dollars in near future.

Addressing a press conference, the PBIT Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that investment of over $8 billion was in the pipeline, which would repose confidence of foreign investors in the country. “The investors from different parts of the world need our markets and that is why they are bringing in huge investments here,” he said.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that rumours in fluctuation of exchange rate would not affect any investment saying that they were also trying to resolve issues facing the foreign investors.

The PBIT top official said they were introducing such a model, which may bring industry to Pakistan that was shifted out of country due to many reasons.

He said that a Chinese company would invest $3 billion in sewerage, drainage and water leakage system of Lahore saying that work on the project would start shortly.

Similarly, he said the PBIT had also facilitated signing of a MoU between the Ministry of Housing and Works and Chinese investors for a project of hybrid houses adding that a number of many other projects were in process of facilitation.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jahanzeb Baryana said that Chinese investors have evinced interest in establishing a garment city in Punjab which on completion would give a boost to country’s exports saying that confidence of investors on the government’s policies was being restored.