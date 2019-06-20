Pak Navy conducts annual safety review

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2018 was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest, says a Pakistan Navy press release.

The safety review is held every year with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment.

Chief of the Naval Staff, while addressing the audience, highlighted that Pakistan Navy has come a long way in adopting a comprehensive safety regime. The change in attitude of personnel and adaptation of safe workplace practices is evidently visible from the safe conduct of extensively complex operations.

This, however, remains a continuous and progressive phenomenon. The Naval chief urged that each individual of Pakistan Navy bears the responsibility of safeguarding not only his life but also the expensive, state of the art assets with which, he has been entrusted with, by the government, through inculcation of robust safety culture.

The same can only be ensured through strict adherence to safe practices and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). He advised the audience that our concept of safety must draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of yester years.