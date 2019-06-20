close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Five killed in Bara incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

BARA: Five persons were killed in separate incidents in Bara subdivision of the Khyber tribal district on Thursday, official and local sources said.

They said Ayub Khan and Muhammad Aib were cutting trees when Israr allegedly opened fire on his father Ayub Khan and Cousin Muhammad Aib in lower Tirah valley, killing them on the spot.

In another incident, unidentified armed killed identified as Badshah in Bara Bazaar. The accused escaped.

In the third incident, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Shakeel in Kohi area in Malikdinkhel, injuring him.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. However, a man identified as Yaqoob from Shalobar tribe was electrocuted in Bara.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan