50 UoP students to get scholarships from Pakistan Baitul Mal

MINGORA: The Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Swat (UoS) on Thursday.

The MoU was signed at the Kanju campus of the University of Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, Aon Abbas Bappi, Managing Director PBM, said that the MoU would entitle the University of Swat to receive scholarships worth Rs5 million for 50 needy students.

The PBM would also provide internship/admission to community work to the students of the University of Swat as per their degree requirement.

According to the MoU, PBM and UoS would jointly mark national and International days like Universal Children’s Day, International Women’s Day, International Thalassemia Day, World Blood Donor Day, International Day for Economic, Social Development and World AIDS Day.