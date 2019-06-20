‘PM Office expenses cut by 32pc’

ISLAMABAD: Owing to ongoing austerity drive and with a view to set the example from the top, Prime Minister Office has successfully managed to squeeze its expenditures up to Rs675 million as against the budgetary allocation of Rs986 million for the financial year 2018-19.

A press released issued by the Ministry of Finance in order to make certain clarification about the budget and expenditure figures for Prime Minister Office said that the PM Office expenditures reduced by 32%, which was unprecedented. The further analysis reflects that the expenditure of PM Office (public) has been curtailed from Rs514 million (budgeted) to Rs305 million (actual till end June), thereby reflecting the saving of 41 percent.

Similarly, PM Office (internal) brought down its expenditures up to Rs370 million, against the budgetary allocation of Rs472 million, which reflects the expenditure squeeze of 22 percent. To achieve this goal of expenditure rationalization and austerity, PM Office slashed 35 percent human resource and massively reduced expenditure on refreshments, fuels, procurement of equipment, machinery and adoption of a basic economical non lavish style of official working.

The budgetary allocation for PM Office including public as well as internal, for next financial year 2019-20 is Rs862.9 million which is again 12 percent less than budgetary allocation for FY 2018-19. In spite of rising inflation, increase in salaries and demand for replacements of physical assets and refurbishment, budgetary allocations for PM Office have been kept to bare minimum levels, to set an example for other federal ministries, divisions and departments.

For further clarity, it is informed that the printed budget for PM Office has been reflected in the Volume-I of Federal Budget 2019-20 (Current Expenditure) and the relevant pages are 302-310.

The press release said that electronic media has been flashing page 302 of this book which reflects the PM Office budget worth Rs1172 million for financial year 2019-20 against the existing budgetary allocation of Rs986 million for FY 2018-19.

As elaborated in the table, the PM Office budget of Rs1172 million also includes the budgetary allocation Rs309 million for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

NDMA, although autonomous with its own budget line has been parked under the PM Office. Previously it was under the Ministry of Climate Change. Hence, the budget of NDMA must not be and should not be confused with the distinct budget items of PM Office. Data table may be referred for more clarity on this. For purpose of budget preparation, revised budget estimates comprise of 8 months actual expenditure plus 4 months anticipated expenditures.

The budget book page No. 302 reflects revised estimate of Rs820 million against the budget of Rs986 million for the PM Office. However, PM office went through further belt tightening and has successfully been able to close the financial year at an actual expenditure of approximately Rs675 million which is even 18% lesser than the revised expenditure estimates.

The budgetary allocation for PM Office for next financial year 2019-20 is approximately Rs863 million which is 12% lesser than budget allocation for FY 2018-19.

This existing spending level of PM Office (Rs675 million) is actually touching the expenditure levels in FY 2014-15, which speaks volumes about the austerity drive in the PM office. The Finance Division clarifies that PM office has actually reduced its expenditure by 32% during the financial year 2018-19.

Its next year budgetary allocation is 12% less than the budget for 2018-19. The coordinated effort to bring austerity through rationalisation of current federal expenditures would continue in future under the high standards set by the PM Office, based on the PM’s vision of cutting down expenditures.