‘Misuse’ of quota: SC seeks report on disabled persons’ appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday sought a comprehensive report from the federal as well as provincial governments on appointments of disabled persons. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard a case concerning recruitments made allegedly on the quota of disable persons. Justice Azmat asked about implementation of the court’s last order, directing the federal as well as provincial governments to make appointments on the basis of disable peoples’ quota. Additional Advocate

General Punjab told the court that they had filed an interim report and sought time for submitting a complete report. He said around 4,712 disabled person had

been appointed on the basis of disabled persons quota. He further submitted that the private sector had so far provided

Rs50 million for the disabled persons. At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsen asked the law officer as to how the said fund was utilised and directed him to submit a report on the funds collected for disabled persons. Justice Azmat said if the report was not found satisfactory, then the matter would be referred to the anti-corruption department. Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the court that they had made 427 appointments on the disabled persons’ quotas. On a court query, additional attorney general submitted that a meeting was scheduled the same day (Thursday) for restoration of National Council for Disabled People. Meanwhile, the court sought a comprehensive report from the provincial governments as well as federal government on appointments and adjourned the hearing for six weeks.