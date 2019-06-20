PRCS launches uplift project in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) always gave top priority to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and not only launched public welfare projects there, but also played role in sensitizing the masses to the hazards and challenges posed by different natural and manmade disasters.

Addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Vulnerability to Resilience’ project here, Sardar Masood assured the PRCS of the AJK government’s full cooperation to extend the development schemes to all parts of AJK. The project has been launched in Neelum, Jhelumn Sadhnoti and Bagh districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi said the projects would create more jobs for the unemployed people in the four districts, says a press release. Construction of paved paths and check dams, storage of water and its supply, tree plantation campaigns, upkeep of basic health care units and primary schools, and conservation of land etc. would be part of the project.

“The PRCS always lived up to its reputation of being the first to respond during any natural or manmade disaster in AJK. Be it the devastating quake of 2005 or the floods of 2010, the PRCS officers and the trained force of volunteers rushed to the help of the affected people and spared no effort to help them get back on their own feet. Today’s ceremony speaks volumes for the fact that the AJK and PRCS are part and parcel of each other,” he said. Chairman PRCS AJK Branch Sardar Mehmood Khan said the ‘Vulnerability to Resilience’ project launched in collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) will change the destiny of the people of four districts and the PRCS AJK Branch will extend every possible help and assistance in this regard. Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed said the PRCS had been long working almost all over the AJK for the welfare of people. He said the PRCS had recently completed a development project in Sarli Sacha benefiting hundreds of people, while the victims of firing and shelling in areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) keep getting first aid and food ration and other nonfood items. “A few months back the National Headquarters had handed five ambulances over to the AJK government for transportation of sick people and those killed or injured in the LoC firing. This Ramadan ration was also distributed among the deserving in AJK while the National Headquarters was making sincere efforts to strengthen the PRCS AJK Branch,” he added. Khalid Bin Majeed said the project would benefit 160 villages in 16 union councils (UCs) of the four districts benefitting around 300,000 people. Program Manager Climate Change Shahid Kazmi gave a comprehensive briefing on the project. Secretary PRCS State Branch Raja Shoaib, GM NDRMF Mr. Khurram Khaliq Khan, Head of Delegation IFRC Thomas Gutner and others also spoke on the occasion.