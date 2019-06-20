close
Girl dies after ‘consuming juice’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

MINGORA: An eight-year-old girl died and the condition of another deteriorated after consuming juice near Fizagat on Thursday. The doctors said that two girls were brought to Saidu Sharif Medical Complex in a critical condition. They said the relatives told them that the girls had bought juice packets from the shop and

their condition deteriorated soon after consuming the juice. The doctors said Nida, 8, died during treatment and Shabnam was shifted to Peshawar in a serious condition. Police registered the case and arrested the shopkeeper from whom girls had bought juice packets.

