Work on Balakot power project soon

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would start work on the Balakot Hydropower project with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) this year, an official said on Thursday.

Secretary Energy and Power department Sarfaraz Durrani told an overview meeting that the project, with a production capacity of 300 megawatts, would be built at a cost $ 722 million.

Eighty percent would be paid by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the provincial government will bear the rest of the cost, he added.The project would be completed in seven years of the stipulated time. The provincial government would generate a revenue of Rs33 million annually after the completion of the project. This was disclosed by Secretary Energy and Power Department Sarfraz Durrani in an overview meeting held under his chairmanship regarding the project.

Energy Expert of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Adnan Tareen, Nail Valiyev, Rafayil Abbasov, Additional Secretary Energy Iftikhar Khan Marwat, Chief Planning Officer Zainullah Shah and others attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the consultant and project director for the project will be appointed soon to complete the project in time.