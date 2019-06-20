UAE Tourist Visa free for kids

DUBAI: Children of tourists, under the age of 18 visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be exempted from visa fee, during the summer season from July 15th to September 15th of each year. It was announced by the UAE cabinet last year and it would be applicable from this year. The visa fee exemption applies to dependents of tourists from outside the UAE and accompanying children who are below 18 years old. The latest changes in UAE tourists’ visa came in support of family tourism and to reduce the cost on visitors in the holiday season.