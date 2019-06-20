close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Man shot dead by bike-riders

National

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified bike riders in Baghbanpura area on Thursday. The victim, identified as Rana Kashif of Harbanspura area, was gunned down over an old enmity. He was said to be the son of a retired police constable. On the day of incident, the victim Kashif came to a chicken-karahi shop in Darogawala, Baghbanpura and placed an order for the dish. He was waiting for his turn when some unknown bike-riders approached him and shot him dead. The unknown assailants rode away later. Police have shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

