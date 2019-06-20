close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

PAKPATTAN: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Thursday. A man died and two others sustained critical injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Chak Malik Rehman. The injured were removed to hospital.

MAN FALLS INTO WELL, DIES: A man fell into a well while fixing a turbine and died at Chak 17/EB on Thursday. Nazir Ahmad of Sialkot fell down in the well. His body was brought out by Rescue-1122 staff after nine hours.

BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police arrested three bootleggers on Thursday. Police detained Mehmood Ahmad with 50 litre liquor, Muhammad Manisha with 30 litre liquor, Idrias with 58 litre liquor and Zahoor Hussain with 1,255 gram charas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan