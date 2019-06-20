Motorcyclist dies in road accident

PAKPATTAN: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Thursday. A man died and two others sustained critical injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Chak Malik Rehman. The injured were removed to hospital.

MAN FALLS INTO WELL, DIES: A man fell into a well while fixing a turbine and died at Chak 17/EB on Thursday. Nazir Ahmad of Sialkot fell down in the well. His body was brought out by Rescue-1122 staff after nine hours.

BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police arrested three bootleggers on Thursday. Police detained Mehmood Ahmad with 50 litre liquor, Muhammad Manisha with 30 litre liquor, Idrias with 58 litre liquor and Zahoor Hussain with 1,255 gram charas.