Child assaulted in Multani Colony

LAHORE: The residents of Multani Colony, Shalimar Town, have demanded action against a man for sodomising a child of the area. The accused, Majid Naseer, lured the child (B) to a secluded place and sodomised him. Later, he fled along with his family members. The locals have surrounded the house of the accused and demanded that the authorities concerned take action against him.