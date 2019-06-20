close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Child assaulted in Multani Colony

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

LAHORE: The residents of Multani Colony, Shalimar Town, have demanded action against a man for sodomising a child of the area. The accused, Majid Naseer, lured the child (B) to a secluded place and sodomised him. Later, he fled along with his family members. The locals have surrounded the house of the accused and demanded that the authorities concerned take action against him.

