11 land-grabbers booked for attacking revenue staff

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Police booked eleven members of a land-grabber group over attacking the staff of the revenue department. Revenue staff of Renala Khurd had reached 1-A/GD village to get vacated the state land from land grabbers. Dozens of male and female villagers gathered and threatened the staff of dire consequences. One land-grabber brought a petrol can and filled plastic bottles with petrol. The land grabbers tried to burn the govt tractor. On the report o the AC, 11 were booked.
LINESMAN SUFFERS BURN INJURIES: A Lesco lineman suffered burn injuries when he was repairing a transformer in village 31/GD on Thursday.Ali Asghar was mending the transformer on the pole when he received a severe electric.He fell down on the ground and fainted. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
OKARA: Police booked eleven members of a land-grabber group over attacking the staff of the revenue department. Revenue staff of Renala Khurd had reached 1-A/GD village to get vacated the state land from land grabbers. Dozens of male and female villagers gathered and threatened the staff of dire consequences. One land-grabber brought a petrol can and filled plastic bottles with petrol. The land grabbers tried to burn the govt tractor. On the report o the AC, 11 were booked.
LINESMAN SUFFERS BURN INJURIES: A Lesco lineman suffered burn injuries when he was repairing a transformer in village 31/GD on Thursday.Ali Asghar was mending the transformer on the pole when he received a severe electric.He fell down on the ground and fainted. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.