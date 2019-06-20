close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

11 land-grabbers booked for attacking revenue staff

National

OKARA: Police booked eleven members of a land-grabber group over attacking the staff of the revenue department. Revenue staff of Renala Khurd had reached 1-A/GD village to get vacated the state land from land grabbers. Dozens of male and female villagers gathered and threatened the staff of dire consequences. One land-grabber brought a petrol can and filled plastic bottles with petrol. The land grabbers tried to burn the govt tractor. On the report o the AC, 11 were booked.

LINESMAN SUFFERS BURN INJURIES: A Lesco lineman suffered burn injuries when he was repairing a transformer in village 31/GD on Thursday.Ali Asghar was mending the transformer on the pole when he received a severe electric.He fell down on the ground and fainted. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

