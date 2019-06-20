Govt accused of using NAB as tool against political opponents

MULTAN: The south Punjab People’s Lawyers Forum Thursday criticised the PTI-led government for its failure in providing relief to the masses.

The PLF condemned the creation of an inquiry commission, alleging that the government was using NAB as a tool against political opponents.

Addressing a joint press conference, south Punjab PLF president Sheikh Ghiasul Haq said the PTI had assigned the task to the commission to probe loans taken from 2008 to December 2018. He said the commission would not be authorized to probe international borrowing executed in the last ten months.

Ghiasul said the PTI government had been reluctant to present conditions and details of borrowing in the parliament, and he demanded the probe into borrowing received in the last ten months by the PTI government.

He said the government had announced the probe commission to counter All Parties Conference agenda and diverting public attention from IMF-oriented budget.

He said if the government was sincere to probe international borrowing then it must start from 2002. He said the PTI government should investigate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh instead probing international borrowing received in PPP tenure.

He said the appointment of NAB deputy chairman as head of inquiry commission has exposed PTI and NAB partnership in a bid to squeeze political rivals largely.

The PLF office bearers condemned the arrest of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zarsdari and Sindh PPP women wing president Faryal Talpur.

Naveed Hashmi, Asim Pervez, Malik Muhammad Hussein Thaim, Khawaja Noor Mustafa, Feroza Faiz, Malik Saqat Hussein and Syed Wajid Rizvi also spoke.

NAB organises workshop: National Accountability Bureau Multan region Director General Atiqur Rehman Thursday urged officers to work diligently and execute projects within a given parameter of laws and rules. He was addressing a workshop organised by NAB Multan region at Circuit House. He said NAB was only behind those who were involved in corrupt practices and looted public money. NAB Multan Director Abdul Hafeez Khan enlightened the participants about aims and objectives of the workshop and discussed offences of NAO, 1999 attract, if violation of relevant laws and rules occurred. NAB Deputy Director investigation Muhammad Shahid presented a case study in the workshop on Multan Metro Bus Project and highlighted loopholes in award of contract, tendering process and execution phase.

The Lahore P&D official Haibat Ali Khan enlightened the participants about planning and mechanism of

development projects while Abdul Salam, Director Legal, PPRA Punjab discussed tendering procedures and award of contracts under PPRA rules.

He discussed common violations of PPRA rules in procurement and tendering. Muzaffargarh Pak PWD Xen Arif Rasool highlighted unlawful practices in execution of development projects. Senior government officers of Public Sector Development Projects and NAB Multan attended the workshop.