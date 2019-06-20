5 die in accidents

MALAKWAL: Five people, including three boys, died in two road accidents on Thursday.

Zaman Abbas, 14, and his two cousins Muhammad Ali, 10, and Naad Ali, 7, were moving on a motorcycle when they hit a tree and died on the spot. Waqas of Nain Ranjha was heading towards Gojra on his motorcycle with Momin and Munawar Iqbal and near Tariqabad a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Waqas and Momin died on the spot and Munawar sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital at Gujrat.