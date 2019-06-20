Man, son die in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man and his son died when a bus hit their motorcycle on Toba-Faisalabad Road on Wednesday night. Saleem Ghani, 50, of Chak 150/GB, Jaggo Wali, and his son Muhammad Amer, 20, were heading towards Toba when a Faisalabad-bound bus hit them, leaving them wounded critically. Rescue-1122 shifted them to the DHQ Hospital where they died. Meanwhile, on same road a bus hit a motorcycle near Chak 319/JB, leaving Shahbaz, 33, of Chak 323/JB, Trandi, dead and his relative Mudassar Hameed of Chak 288/JB wounded critically.