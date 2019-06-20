Man, son die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man and his son died when a bus hit their motorcycle on Toba-Faisalabad Road on Wednesday night. Saleem Ghani, 50, of Chak 150/GB, Jaggo Wali, and his son Muhammad Amer, 20, were heading towards Toba when a Faisalabad-bound bus hit them, leaving them wounded critically. Rescue-1122 shifted them to the DHQ Hospital where they died. Meanwhile, on same road a bus hit a motorcycle near Chak 319/JB, leaving Shahbaz, 33, of Chak 323/JB, Trandi, dead and his relative Mudassar Hameed of Chak 288/JB wounded critically.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man and his son died when a bus hit their motorcycle on Toba-Faisalabad Road on Wednesday night. Saleem Ghani, 50, of Chak 150/GB, Jaggo Wali, and his son Muhammad Amer, 20, were heading towards Toba when a Faisalabad-bound bus hit them, leaving them wounded critically. Rescue-1122 shifted them to the DHQ Hospital where they died. Meanwhile, on same road a bus hit a motorcycle near Chak 319/JB, leaving Shahbaz, 33, of Chak 323/JB, Trandi, dead and his relative Mudassar Hameed of Chak 288/JB wounded critically.