Elder sister drowns saving the younger

GUJRANWALA: An elder sister drowned in a canal while saving her younger sister near Master City Housing Society on Thursday.

Reportedly, some members of a family were walking along the canal when an eight-year old girl slipped and fell into the canal. Her sister Fatima, 24, jumped into the canal to save her and drowned. While passers-by jumped into the canal and saved the little girl. Rescue-1122 staff are searching her body.

FIA ARRESTS FRAUDSTER: FIA team Thursday arrested an accused who was involved in a bank fraud. Accused Muneeb had drawn Rs 2.5 million from the account of a private school fraudulently six months ago. The FIA traced the accused and arrested him from on Thursday.

Children library to be upgraded: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Thursday said the children library would be upgraded and more interesting books would be added to it to promote book reading culture in kids. The DC stated this during her visit to the library on Thursday. She inspected various sections of the library and issued directions to the in-charge for more improvement in the library. She said excellent environment and more facilities would be provided to children to divert their attention to books. District manager Rotary International Sajid said the Rotary Club would help the library administration for its up-gradation and provision of books.

TWO ROBBERS HELD: Kamoke police Thursday arrested two dacoits and recovered cash, stolen vehicles and illegal weapons from them. Police arrested accused Atif and Tanivr, who were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents and recovered Rs 150,000, one car, three motorcycles, one pump action and two pistols from them.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train at Kamoke. A 45-years-old man jumped before the train and died on the spot.