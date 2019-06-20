NAB directed to decide about legitimacy of dam contract

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to decide as per law an application that questions legitimacy of a contract given to Nespak for consultancy of construction of Mohmand Dam.

A citizen namely Mehboob Elahi filed a writ petition and pleaded through counsel Abdul Hameed Rana that the Wapda initially awarded the consultancy contract to the Nespak costing Rs5.5 billion. However, he said, the contract was cancelled and replaced with a new one costing Rs9.98 billion. The counsel alleged that the contract was rescheduled only to accommodate Nespak, which was a subsidiary of the Wapda. He pointed out that almost all retired officers of Wapda worked for the Nespak.

He said an application was filed with the NAB chairman with a request to take notice of the corruption and illegality in the contract but no action had been taken so far.

He asked the court to order the NAB chairman to immediately take an action against the culprits and initiate an inquiry in the matter to bring the truth on surface and save the public money. He also urged the court to order confiscation of whole record pertained to the bid as it should not be altered or tampered with.

A special prosecutor of the NAB appeared on the court’s call and stated that if the application of the petitioner was still pending with the bureau the same will be decided in accordance with law. At this, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi directed the NAB chairman to decide the application of the petitioner, if still pending before him, strictly in accordance with law, rules and policy and expeditiously.