close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Ex-UET VC made HEC chairperson

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid as the chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). The appointment of Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, former vice-chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, as PHEC chairperson is for a period of four years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan