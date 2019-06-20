Ex-UET VC made HEC chairperson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid as the chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). The appointment of Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, former vice-chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, as PHEC chairperson is for a period of four years.
