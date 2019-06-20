close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

4 police officers transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (R) Arif Nawaz has issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. Lal Muhammad Khokhar has been posted as SDPO Factory Area, Faisalabad; Khalid Mahmood Khan, DSP Organized Crime-I, Sargodha, as SDPO Shahpur, Sargodha; Muhammad Waseem Ejaz, SDPO Sadar-II, (Kot Chutta), DG Khan, as SDPO Jatoi, Muzaffargarh and Faisal Saleem, SDPO City, Jhelum, as SDPO City, Rawalpindi, against existing vacancies.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan