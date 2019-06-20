4 police officers transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (R) Arif Nawaz has issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. Lal Muhammad Khokhar has been posted as SDPO Factory Area, Faisalabad; Khalid Mahmood Khan, DSP Organized Crime-I, Sargodha, as SDPO Shahpur, Sargodha; Muhammad Waseem Ejaz, SDPO Sadar-II, (Kot Chutta), DG Khan, as SDPO Jatoi, Muzaffargarh and Faisal Saleem, SDPO City, Jhelum, as SDPO City, Rawalpindi, against existing vacancies.