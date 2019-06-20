4 police officers transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (R) Arif Nawaz has issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. Lal Muhammad Khokhar has been posted as SDPO Factory Area, Faisalabad; Khalid Mahmood Khan, DSP Organized Crime-I, Sargodha, as SDPO Shahpur, Sargodha; Muhammad Waseem Ejaz, SDPO Sadar-II, (Kot Chutta), DG Khan, as SDPO Jatoi, Muzaffargarh and Faisal Saleem, SDPO City, Jhelum, as SDPO City, Rawalpindi, against existing vacancies.
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (R) Arif Nawaz has issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. Lal Muhammad Khokhar has been posted as SDPO Factory Area, Faisalabad; Khalid Mahmood Khan, DSP Organized Crime-I, Sargodha, as SDPO Shahpur, Sargodha; Muhammad Waseem Ejaz, SDPO Sadar-II, (Kot Chutta), DG Khan, as SDPO Jatoi, Muzaffargarh and Faisal Saleem, SDPO City, Jhelum, as SDPO City, Rawalpindi, against existing vacancies.