Fri Jun 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Action against gas thieves

National

LAHORE: The Special Task Force (STF) has successfully undertaken action against gas theft in areas of Islam Nagar, Sanwara Colony, Samanabad, D-type and Shadab Colony. Gas thieves were involved in tampering with residential meters and increasing gas pressure by illegal means to perform commercial tasks like metal melting, preparation of nuts and bolts, food preparation and coloring of socks. During the action, four residential meters were suspended while three meters were sent to Sui Gas Department for evaluation. The first action was taken in Sanwara Colony, Faisalabad, where a commercial client whose connection was suspended was using a residential connection to run a heat furnace. The second action was taken in Samanabad where two residential connections were suspended for being used as commercial.

