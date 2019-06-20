Youth commits suicide over inflated power bill

FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide over inflated power bill here on Thursday.

Rashid Ali of Pigeon Chowk, Ghulam Muhammadabad, was very upset when he received a power bill from Fesco amounting to Rs 89,000. On the day of the incident, he ended his life by hanging himself with a fan. Reportedly, his father Muhammad Ismail also died of heart attack one week ago after receiving an inflated power bill.

Probe against teacher: Punjab Higher Education Department Thursday initiated an inquiry against an assistant professor of psychology of Govt Municipal Degree College over harassing a female student. Additional Secretary Establishment Usman Khalid Khan has transferred assistant professor Muhammad Suleman Khan and asked him to report to the HED. According to the Additional Secretary, no one would be allowed to tease or harass female students. He said the HED would conduct further inquiry and if the teacher was found guilty he would be punished harder.

TWO KILLERS HELD: Muridwala police Thursday arrested two brothers of Chak 208/GB in a double-murder case after 21 years. Accused Tariq and and his brother Basharat were wanted by the police in a double-murder case. The police arrested both the brothers who had gone underground for the last 21 years and joined a religious preaching party.

Girl commits suicide: A teenager girl of Chak 27/GB, Tarkhani, committed suicide over a property dispute. Asma Bibi end her life by swallowing poisonous pills.

Seminar at UAF today: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) is organising a one-day seminar on Consortium/networking of Science and Technology and Research and Development Libraries at Main Library today at 9am. The event is being arranged on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.