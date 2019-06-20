Senate in shock over Mursi’s death

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to express deep sorrow and shock at the tragic death of Muhammad Mursi, former president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during trial.

The resolution moved in the House by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, said the struggle and sacrifices of Muhammad Mursi for the cause of democracy, parliamentary supremacy, constitutionalism, civilian supremacy, rule of law, justice and fundamental rights will not go in vain and shall be remembered by all the democratic people around the world in general and the future generations in Egypt in particular.

“Muhammad Mursi symbolises the struggle and resilience of all the civilized people and their commitment to democracy, constitutionalism, civilian supremacy and rule of law. The Senate of Pakistan lauds the courage and perseverance of Muhammad Mursi against oppression, tyranny and persecution. His struggle is reminiscent f the great leaders, including those from Pakistan, who suffered all sorts of hardships but did not surrender before dictators and oppressive regimes,” it said.

The resolution reads that Mursi was indeed a star of the Arab revolution and his supreme sacrifice shall serve as a beacon of light for those who stand for the ideals of civilized life and against the brute force and dictatorship. “The Senate urges the government of Pakistan to take this as an opportunity and initiate the creation of League of Democratic States to support democratic governments against the adventures of dictators and other non-elected forces,” it said. “The Senate of Pakistan also urges the government of Pakistan to approach the government of Egypt and where necessary, other Islamic states, to secure fair trial of those under trial in Egypt and for treatment of the political prisoners in deference to the UN charter. The OIC’s Universal Islamic Declaration of Human Rights and Cairo Declaration of Human Rights in Islam,” the resolution concludes.