Maryam vows fight not only for her father but all prisoners’ rights

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday resolved to fight not only for her father, Nawaz Sharif, but also for the rights of all prisoners in the country. She held a meeting with her incarcerated father at Kot Lakhpat jail, along with the party president Shahbaz Sharif. She briefed the former prime minister about her recent meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as her plans for launching a mass contact campaign to garner public support against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Nawaz Sharif asked Maryam to visit Karachi and other cities of Sindh also in connection with her mass contact campaign.