Al-Azizia reference: IHC rejects Nawaz’s bail plea on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani on Thursday resumed the hearing of former PM’s bail plea on medical ground.

During hearing Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris argued before the court that former PM is suffering from dangerous disease and his life is in danger. “Nawaz Sharif may suffer heart attack due to blockage in arteries that’s why he needs 24 hours monitoring,” he added. Haris told that court that doctors has mentioned in their report that which disease can be treated in Pakistan and which is not.

To this Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani remarked in short Nawaz Sharif treatment is not possible in Pakistan.

Justice Aamir Farooq in his remarks said best doctors are available in Pakistan even our doctors go aboard for treatment.

Haris told that court that according to all medical reports Nawaz Sharif is suffering from severe mental stress.

To this justice Aamir Farooq remarked that anyone could suffer from mental stress.

Giving reference of Dr Asim and former president Pervaiz Musharraf Khawaja Haris argued that courts allowed them to go aboard for treatment despite their names were in ECL.

To this justice Aamir Farooq remarked that currently this court is not looking for ECL matter. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, while opposing the former PM bail plea, said Nawaz Sharif is getting best medical treatment in jail.

To this Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that petitioner is saying his medical treatment is not possible in Pakistan, as there is no such hospital in country and NAB is saying Nawaz Sharif is getting best medical treatment in jail it means general public should also get medical treatment from jail. After hearing the arguments from the both sides Islamabad High Court bench announced its judgment which was reserved earlier.

It is to mention here that in the Al-Azizia reference, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment by the accountability court whereas he was acquitted in the Flagship reference.

Earlier in pervious hearing of Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris told the court that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from multiple diseases which cannot be treated in Pakistan and prayed the bench to grant bail to his client, as his life is in danger.

Khawaja Haris further told that court that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from dangerous diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac related problems. “Former PM is also in metal stress due to his ailment,” he added. Khawaja Haris argued that his client is seeking bail on medical grounds. He further added that Supreme Court had not viewed these medical reports.

To this justice Aamir Farooq asked Khawaja Haris to give arguments that if similar plea had been dismissed earlier can petition seeking bail on medical ground be filed again.

Khawaja Haris replied that on the basis of fresh health condition and new medical report bail petition could be filed again and this case is also depending on medical grounds. “There are number of precedents of filing the petitions under the same grounds,” he added. Haris argued that his client health condition had been deteriorating after 25 March and now there is immediate need to start medical treatment of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Haris replied that during that time period many new diseases had been diagnosed. He told that court that 60% right side blood vessels and 30% of left side of Nawaz Sharif had been blocked. The blood vessel supplying blood to Nawaz Sharif's brain is also not working properly, he said.

Haris argued that Nawaz’ diseases are not curable in Pakistan because there are no treatment facilities. He requested the court to grant bail to his client on medical grounds.

Superintendent Kot Lakhpat had also submitted medical report of former PM in Islamabad High Court in reply of his bail plea which states that Nawaz Sharif’s health is stable under ongoing treatment.

Medical report further states that former prime minister had been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac diseases since 2011. Nawaz Sharif had also undergone a cardiac bypass in 2016 while stent had been placed in 2001 and 2017.

Report further revealed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had refused to have an ECG test.

Medial report from Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail prayed the court to dispose of the bail petition of Nawaz Sharif.