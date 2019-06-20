Mexico crush Canada in Gold Cup

LOS ANGELES: Andres Guardado scored two second-half goals as Mexico went top of their CONCACAF Gold Cup group with a 3-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday.

Guardado scored from long-range in the 54th minute added another 13 minutes from time to give the Mexicans a second straight win at Invesco Field in Denver, Colorado, after they had thrashed Cuba 7-0 in the Group A opener.

Roberto Alvarado opened the scoring in the 40th minute as Mexico, without star players Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera and Carlos Vela, made it two wins out of two on their quest to lift the Gold Cup for an eighth time.