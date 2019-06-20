close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Punjab Arm-wrestling from tomorrow

Sports

LAHORE: The BTE 5th Punjab Men & Women Arm Wrestling Championship will be held from June 22 at Nishter Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Nadeem Sarwer will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony. The winner of the first position is to receive a motor bike. Competition will be held in sub-junior, junior, youth, senior and disabled categories. Organsing committee comprises M Faisal Khan, Imran Ali Butt, Akeel Javed Butt, Zaheer Babar, Noman Ismail and Rana Rehan Anwar.

