Punjab Arm-wrestling from tomorrow

LAHORE: The BTE 5th Punjab Men & Women Arm Wrestling Championship will be held from June 22 at Nishter Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Nadeem Sarwer will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony. The winner of the first position is to receive a motor bike. Competition will be held in sub-junior, junior, youth, senior and disabled categories. Organsing committee comprises M Faisal Khan, Imran Ali Butt, Akeel Javed Butt, Zaheer Babar, Noman Ismail and Rana Rehan Anwar.