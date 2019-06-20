Agut out to attack Federer

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany: Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut promised to be aggressive in his potential quarterfinal clash with Roger Federer after beating France’s Richard Gasquet in straight sets at the ATP tournament in Halle.

Seventh seed Bautista Agut, who reached the semifinals in Halle last year before pulling out with injury, sauntered to a 6-1, 6-4 second-round victory over Gasquet on Thursday.

He next faces the winner of the day’s headline game later, which pits Swiss ace Federer against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The 31-year-old Bautista Agut has never beaten Federer, and has taken just one set from their eight meetings.

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini continued his good form in Germany with a comeback win over compatriot Andreas Seppi.

Berrettini, who was crowned champion in Stuttgart last week, came from behind to beat Seppi 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and secure a quarterfinal clash with third seeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

Second seed and home favourite Alexander Zverev is also looking to make the last eight when he plays American Steve Johnson later on Thursday.

Zverev plays despite a minor knee injury which he picked up during the first round and which forced him to pull out of the doubles draw.