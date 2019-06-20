POA chief not invited to PSB’s important sporting event

ISLAMABAD: In a most surprising of move, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) didn’t invite president National Olympic Committee (POA) Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan to attend the much-delayed players cash incentives distribution ceremony held in Islamabad Thursday.

Any country’s Olympic Committee is considered as mother organisation of all Olympic sports and around it revolves federations which have links through the NOC with their international parent bodies. It is the national Olympic committee that links country’s sports to any recognised body around the world and without its coordination and cooperation the national contingents and other squads cannot get any recognition.

When The News approached Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, she also expressed surprise and asked Director General PSB as why Lt Gen (rtd) was not invited for the ceremony. DG PSB Arif Ibrahim’s answer was that the POA president was out of country. The fact of the matter is that POA President is very much in the country and was not invited for the occasion the reasons best known to temporary PSB DG Arif Ibrahim. When the POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood was approached he said that no invitation was extended to president POA. “I just received my invitation but refused to oblige as there was no invitation for president POA. How could I attend such a function where my president is not invited.”

At time when government is about to carry out comprehensive plan for sports uplift, taking such raw and amateurish steps would only complicate the matter. An inquiry must be initiated as why the POA President was kept away from the cash incentive ceremony.