Team must perform to avoid further criticism: Ramiz

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has asked the national cricket team that the only solution for escape harsh criticism is to win their remaining matches of the World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team has been facing a lot of criticism after their loss to India at the ICC World Cup and Ramiz said the only way out of it is for Pakistan to win.

Ramiz believes that winning all the remaining matches of the tournament would be ‘the best revenge’ against the humiliation the team have gone through recently. “Pakistan’s way out of this low is to win all its remaining matches. It’s the best revenge against the hurt and humiliation suffered at the hands of disgruntled fans and acerbic memes!” tweeted Raja on social media.

After losing three games in their five matches, Pakistan cricket team’s chances at the World Cup looks grim. However, writing off the most unpredictable team on the circuit would not be a good option as they would now face South Africa on Sunday at Lords.