Management responsible for team’s poor showing: Sethi

LAHORE: Former chairman Najam Sethi blamed the present management of the for the national team for the poor performance in the ongoing World Cup in England.

Sethi said the poor show was because of the insecurity in the national team created by the present officials and lack of support for the players and officials. “I know everyone is depressed and disappointed after our performances in the World Cup but we should not give up hope and I think the management of this board has not supported the team properly and created unnecessary anxiety in the team,” Sethi reported to have said.

Sethi, who resigned as chairman last July soon after Imran Khan took oath as Prime Minister, has been succeeded by Ehsan Mani, a former chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Sethi said due to the inept policies of the PCB management there was insecurity in the team even before the World Cup. “The captain is insecure, the coach is insecure and I know from my sources some of the players are also insecure. Even before the Word Cup started they didn’t know what would happen to them after the tournament,” he said.