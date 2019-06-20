Del Potro out of Wimbledon

LONDON: Juan Martin del Potro faces a further lengthy injury layoff and will miss Wimbledon next month after fracturing the patella in his right knee for the second time in nine months.

The Argentine slipped on court towards the end of his first round win at Queen’s Club in London over Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday and could also miss the US Open later this year. Del Potro suffered the same injury after falling heavily in a match against Croat Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters in October. The world number 12 returned to action in February, but has been limited to just five tournament appearances this season and will not recover in time for Wimbledon which begins on July 1. Del Potro’s career has been ravaged by injuries, most notably to his left wrist that saw him sidelined for most of the 2014 and 2015 seasons.