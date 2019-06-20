close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 21, 2019

Bernal claims Tour de Suisse lead

Sports

AFP
June 21, 2019

FLUMSERBERG, Switzerland: Team Ineos’ Egan Bernal took the leader’s yellow jersey as the Netherlands’ Antwan Tolhoek claimed his first career victory by winning the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse on Thursday.

Colombian Bernal, riding without teammate and Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas after the Welshman pulled out of the race on Tuesday with an injury, took top spot in the overall standings from three-time world champion Peter Sagan.

Bernal, 22, had been in the top 20 since the second stage in Switzerland and underlined his potential to stand in for Thomas and Chris Froome, who was ruled out of the Tour de France after a devastating crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last week.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports