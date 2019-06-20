Bernal claims Tour de Suisse lead

FLUMSERBERG, Switzerland: Team Ineos’ Egan Bernal took the leader’s yellow jersey as the Netherlands’ Antwan Tolhoek claimed his first career victory by winning the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse on Thursday.

Colombian Bernal, riding without teammate and Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas after the Welshman pulled out of the race on Tuesday with an injury, took top spot in the overall standings from three-time world champion Peter Sagan.

Bernal, 22, had been in the top 20 since the second stage in Switzerland and underlined his potential to stand in for Thomas and Chris Froome, who was ruled out of the Tour de France after a devastating crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last week.