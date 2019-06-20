close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
June 21, 2019

Women’s T20 cricket set to feature in CWG

Sports

A
Agencies
June 21, 2019

LONDON: Women’s T20 cricket is on course to be included in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham in 2022.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has nominated women’s cricket for inclusion in the competition, acting on a joint bid last November by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The inclusion of cricket will now need to be ratified by 51 percent of the CGF’s 71 Member Associations, which is a mere formality.

It will be done through an electronic vote and a formal decision is within 28 days. If approved, the cricket competition would be played at Edgbaston and feature eight teams.

The only previous instance of cricket being part of the Commonwealth Games was in 1998 in Malaysia, when South Africa finished on top of the podium while Australia and New Zealand bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively. “We are committed to accelerating the growth of the women’s game and breaking down barriers and gender stereotypes along the way,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports