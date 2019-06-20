Women’s T20 cricket set to feature in CWG

LONDON: Women’s T20 cricket is on course to be included in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham in 2022.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has nominated women’s cricket for inclusion in the competition, acting on a joint bid last November by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The inclusion of cricket will now need to be ratified by 51 percent of the CGF’s 71 Member Associations, which is a mere formality.

It will be done through an electronic vote and a formal decision is within 28 days. If approved, the cricket competition would be played at Edgbaston and feature eight teams.

The only previous instance of cricket being part of the Commonwealth Games was in 1998 in Malaysia, when South Africa finished on top of the podium while Australia and New Zealand bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively. “We are committed to accelerating the growth of the women’s game and breaking down barriers and gender stereotypes along the way,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.