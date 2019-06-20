Mohsin quits as Cricket Committee chief, eyes key slot

ISLAMABAD: With an eye on one of the key technical posts in days to come, former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan has resigned from his current position-chairman Cricket Committee.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources in the PCB that Mohsin looks keen to take over the head coach job with the national team in a post World Cup set up.

“Mohsin has resigned from the post of Cricket Committee chairman more due to the reason that in a post World Cup scenario, it would be difficult for him to keep two key positions at a time. He seems more interested in taking over the national team as head coach in place of Mickey Arthur. If he continues on the same position he is working on, it would have been difficult for him to apply or to show his intent for any other post. So leaving the job for a better post at this point of time seems the best option for him.” The PCB source, however, was not certain whether Mohsin would accept the post of the chairman selection committee in future set up. “He seems more interested in taking over coaching job, though he has yet to come open in this regard.” The Board has already made it clear that a review of the past three years would be conducted at the end of the World Cup before taking the next course of action.

Moreover Mohsin had earlier asked Ehsan Mani, the PCB chairman, to be released from his role which the latter accepted.

It may be recalled that PCB chief Ehsan Mani had announced the formation of Mohsin-led cricket committee which included Wasim Akram, Misbahul Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, in October last year to ‘assist and advice’ him on the country’s cricketing matters. The committee will now be headed by PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan.

Since Pakistan’s abysmal run in the ongoing World Cup, the committee, along with the board, has come under intense criticism to which the committee members have lamented that the board hasn’t called on them for the past four months.

In his resignation Mohsin said: “I am very thankful to Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to chair the PCB Cricket Committee,” Mohsin said. “My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.”