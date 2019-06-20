Warner (166) makes BD pay for early drop

NOTTINGHAM: Australia opener David Warner made Bangladesh pay for an early drop with a big hundred as the reigning champions piled on the runs in a World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Warner, missed on 10, made 166 in Australia’s imposing total of 381-5 — his second century of the World Cup.

The 32-year-old, the highest runscorer of the tournament, with 447 runs, is back to his devastating best for Australia after completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

“Today was a great foundation for our batting,” said Warner, who shared stands of 121 with captain Aaron Finch (53) and 192 with Usman Khawaja (89).

Soumya Sarkar gave Bangladesh fans something to cheer with 3-58 in eight overs. But the Tigers still need to complete their highest one-day international run chase and the highest at a World Cup if they are to achieve an improbable victory. They will be buoyed by making 322-3 to beat the West Indies by seven wickets in their previous match — the second-highest run chase in World Cup history.

Bangladesh suffered a blow before play when a back spasm ruled out Mohammad Saifuddin, their leading bowler at the tournament. But his absence could not excuse Bangladesh’s often wayward bowling, with the recalled Rubel Hossain’s nine wicketless overs costing an expensive 83 runs.

Even so, Warner could have been out for just 10 when a slashing cut off Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza found its way to Sabbir Rahman at backward point. But the fielder appeared not to have seen the ball properly against the backdrop of the crowd and it burst through his hands.

Australia captain and opener Finch, fresh from his 153 in an 87-run win over Sri Lanka, was out soon after completing his eighth fifty in 11 ODI innings when he guided a rising Sarkar delivery straight to Rubel at short third man.

But that did not stop Warner pressing on to a hundred. He eventually fell when, trying to uppercut Sarkar, he lobbed a catch to Rubel at short third man. Warner faced 147 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes.

But his exit simply brought in the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell, who smashed 32 off 10 balls before he was run out.

Khawaja fell in sight of a hundred when he bottom-edged a pull off Sarkar and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim dived forward to hold a good catch while Steve Smith was plumb lbw to Mustafizur Rahman for one. A brief rain break halted play after 49 overs before Australia scored 13 off the last over.

Australia are currently third in the World Cup table, with four wins from five games, while Bangladesh are fifth.

The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semifinals.

Australia

D. Warner c Rubel b Soumya 166

A. Finch c Rubel b Soumya 53

U. Khawaja c Mushfiqur b Soumya 89

G. Maxwell run out (Rubel) 32

M. Stoinis not out 17

S. Smith lbw b Mustafizur 1

A. Carey not out 11

Extras: (b1, lb5, nb1, w5) 12

Total: (five wkts, 50 overs) 381

Fall: 1-121 (Finch); 2-313 (Warner), 3-352 (Maxwell), 4-353 (Khawaja), 5-354 (Smith)

Bowling: Mashrafe 8-0-56-0; Mustafizur 9-0-69-1 (1w); Shakib 6-0-50-0; Rubel 9-0-83-0 (1nb, 3w); Mehidy 10-0-59-0 (1w); Soumya 8-0-58-3

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).