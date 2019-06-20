Children, rescuers among 16 civilians killed by Syria regime fire

MAARET AL-NUMAN, Syria: Regime bombardment killed 16 civilians including seven children and three rescue workers in jihadist-run northwest Syria Thursday, as fighting killed dozens on the edges of the anti-government bastion.

The Idlib region, home to some three million people, is supposed to be protected by a months-old international truce deal, but it has come under increased bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally since late April.

The United Nations has warned that the spike in violence could spark one of the worst humanitarian disasters in Syria´s grinding eight-year conflict. A regime air strike targeted an ambulance in the town of Maaret al-Numan, killing three rescue workers inside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. An AFP photographer saw a destroyed ambulance and rescuers carrying a survivor from the vehicle with his arm in shreds.