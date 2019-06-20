Sudan army ruler sacks prosecutor general

KHARTOUM: Sudan´s military ruler Thursday sacked the country´s acting prosecutor general, state media reported, just days after charges of corruption were brought against ousted leader Omar al-Bashir. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chief of the ruling Transitional Military Council, issued a decree sacking Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed and replacing him with Abdallah Ahmed, the official SUNA news agency said. No reason was given for the dismissal of the acting prosecutor.