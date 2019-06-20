close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 21, 2019

Sudan army ruler sacks prosecutor general

World

AFP
June 21, 2019

KHARTOUM: Sudan´s military ruler Thursday sacked the country´s acting prosecutor general, state media reported, just days after charges of corruption were brought against ousted leader Omar al-Bashir. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chief of the ruling Transitional Military Council, issued a decree sacking Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed and replacing him with Abdallah Ahmed, the official SUNA news agency said. No reason was given for the dismissal of the acting prosecutor.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World