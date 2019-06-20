Sudan army ruler sacks prosecutor general

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Sudan´s military ruler Thursday sacked the country´s acting prosecutor general, state media reported, just days after charges of corruption were brought against ousted leader Omar al-Bashir. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chief of the ruling Transitional Military Council, issued a decree sacking Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed and replacing him with Abdallah Ahmed, the official SUNA news agency said. No reason was given for the dismissal of the acting prosecutor.
KHARTOUM: Sudan´s military ruler Thursday sacked the country´s acting prosecutor general, state media reported, just days after charges of corruption were brought against ousted leader Omar al-Bashir. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chief of the ruling Transitional Military Council, issued a decree sacking Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed and replacing him with Abdallah Ahmed, the official SUNA news agency said. No reason was given for the dismissal of the acting prosecutor.