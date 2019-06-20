Lanka to charge police over Easter attacks

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities Thursday ordered the first criminal charges against security personnel for “lapses” before the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people. Nine police officers will face “criminal investigations” for failing to act on warnings ahead of the April 21 bombings on three churches and three hotels carried out by Islamic State-backed jihadists. In a notice ordering the probe, Attorney General Dappula de Livera said an inquiry commission appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena had found the officers liable for criminal negligence. All nine were senior officers in the districts where the attacks were carried out. Authorities have admitted that warnings sent by neighbouring India of an impending attack by a local group, the National Thowheeth Jama´ath (NTJ) were ignored.