close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 21, 2019

Three killed as fresh violence rocks Indian state

World

AFP
June 21, 2019

KOLKATA: Armed mobs rampaged through a town in India´s West Bengal state Thursday, hurling homemade bombs and firing weapons in new political clashes that left at least three people dead, police said. Police ordered a curfew in Barrackpore, near the state capital Kolkata, amid accusations by one political leader that the three were killed by police firing. Nearly 20 people have been killed in West Bengal since April in fighting between members of Narendra Modi´s ruling party and the regional Trinamool Congress which runs the state. The clashes erupted as India went to the polls in its mammoth election in April and May, ahead of which Modi´s Bharatiya Janata Party had campaigned aggressively in West Bengal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World