Three killed as fresh violence rocks Indian state

KOLKATA: Armed mobs rampaged through a town in India´s West Bengal state Thursday, hurling homemade bombs and firing weapons in new political clashes that left at least three people dead, police said. Police ordered a curfew in Barrackpore, near the state capital Kolkata, amid accusations by one political leader that the three were killed by police firing. Nearly 20 people have been killed in West Bengal since April in fighting between members of Narendra Modi´s ruling party and the regional Trinamool Congress which runs the state. The clashes erupted as India went to the polls in its mammoth election in April and May, ahead of which Modi´s Bharatiya Janata Party had campaigned aggressively in West Bengal.