Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia: White House

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been briefed about a missile strike on Saudi Arabia, the White House said Thursday, after Yemeni rebels claimed an attack on a power station in the kingdom’s south. “The president has been briefed on the reports of a missile strike in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies.” There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi authorities. Late Wednesday, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Huthi rebels said they struck a power station in southern Jizan province, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV. Earlier on Wednesday, a Saudi-led military coalition fighting the rebels said a Huthi drone was intercepted over Yemeni airspace. The rebels, who have faced persistent coalition bombing since March 2015 which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll, have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been briefed about a missile strike on Saudi Arabia, the White House said Thursday, after Yemeni rebels claimed an attack on a power station in the kingdom’s south. “The president has been briefed on the reports of a missile strike in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies.” There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi authorities. Late Wednesday, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Huthi rebels said they struck a power station in southern Jizan province, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV. Earlier on Wednesday, a Saudi-led military coalition fighting the rebels said a Huthi drone was intercepted over Yemeni airspace. The rebels, who have faced persistent coalition bombing since March 2015 which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll, have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks.