Fri Jun 21, 2019
June 21, 2019

Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia: White House

World

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been briefed about a missile strike on Saudi Arabia, the White House said Thursday, after Yemeni rebels claimed an attack on a power station in the kingdom’s south. “The president has been briefed on the reports of a missile strike in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies.” There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi authorities. Late Wednesday, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Huthi rebels said they struck a power station in southern Jizan province, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV. Earlier on Wednesday, a Saudi-led military coalition fighting the rebels said a Huthi drone was intercepted over Yemeni airspace. The rebels, who have faced persistent coalition bombing since March 2015 which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll, have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks.

