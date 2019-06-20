‘Apologise for what?’

Biden defiant amid segregationist uproar

Ag AFP

WASHINGTON: The Democratic presidential nomination race experienced a rollercoaster 24 hours with Joe Biden refusing to apologize for saying he “got things done” with segregationist lawmakers, remarks that triggered outrage among other 2020 candidates.

Tensions swelled Wednesday and into Thursday after Biden made his comments at a New York fundraiser, and escalated as the former vice president took a confrontational tone when questioned about the friction.

Several challengers for the nomination, including two prominent African Americans, called out Biden for saying that while he opposed the segregationist positions of late southern senators James Eastland and Herman Talmadge, “at least there was some civility” when they cooperated to pass legislation. Eastland “never called me ´boy,´ he always called me ´son,´” Biden said.

White House hopeful Senator Cory Booker demanded an apology and said Biden “should have the sensitivity” to avoid speaking fondly of cooperating with racist lawmakers. Biden appeared to bristle when asked by reporters if he would apologize. “Apologize for what?”

Biden said outside a fundraiser Wednesday in a Washington suburb. “Cory should apologize. He knows better,” Biden added. “There´s not a racist bone in my body. I´ve been involved in civil rights my whole career.” Democratic rivals pounced after his initial Tuesday comments, shedding their restraint over attacking frontrunner Biden.

Some party progressives said this affair shows Biden, 76, is out of step with his party. Booker, appearing on CNN late Wednesday, took issue with Biden´s remark that Eastland “never called me ´boy,´” a racially charged word long used to emasculate black men. “I was raised to speak truth to power, and I will never apologize for doing that, and vice president Biden shouldn´t need this lesson,” Booker said.