25 dead as Indian bus plunges into gorge

SHIMLA: At least 25 passengers were killed and 35 injured Thursday after their vehicle fell in a gorge in a mountainous region of India´s northern Himachal Pradesh state, officials said.

The private bus was filled with more than 60 people, some of them sitting on the roof, when it plunged into a 150-metre (500-foot) deep gorge in Kullu district of the Himalayan state. Kullu police chief Shalini Agnihotri told AFP that authorities launched a rescue operation immediatly and moved the injured to hospitals. She said the toll could rise further.