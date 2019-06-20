close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 21, 2019

South Sudan MPs block annual budget to demand overdue pay

World

AFP
June 21, 2019

JUBA: The South Sudan parliament on Wednesday withheld approval of the government´s next budget in protest that troops and some civil servants in the oil-rich country have gone unpaid for months.

The government is proposing a 2019/2020 budget of 208 billion South Sudanese pounds (1.17 billion euros/$1.3 billion), anticipating a deficit of 77 billion pounds. Most of the funds are intended for infrastructure development, to be financed by oil revenue. The parliamentary session to examine the budget was suspended by Speaker Lino Makana following vigorous protests by lawmakers, who demanded that state employees be paid before they would consider the finance bill.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World