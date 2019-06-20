South Sudan MPs block annual budget to demand overdue pay

JUBA: The South Sudan parliament on Wednesday withheld approval of the government´s next budget in protest that troops and some civil servants in the oil-rich country have gone unpaid for months.

The government is proposing a 2019/2020 budget of 208 billion South Sudanese pounds (1.17 billion euros/$1.3 billion), anticipating a deficit of 77 billion pounds. Most of the funds are intended for infrastructure development, to be financed by oil revenue. The parliamentary session to examine the budget was suspended by Speaker Lino Makana following vigorous protests by lawmakers, who demanded that state employees be paid before they would consider the finance bill.