Hamas rejects Bahrain conference that ‘normalises’ Israel ties

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said Thursday his Palestinian movement rejected next week’s US-sponsored Middle East economic conference in Bahrain as it would amount to Arab “normalisation” of ties with Israel.

“We clearly express our rejection and non-acceptance of any Arab or Islamic country holding such a conference, which constitutes normalisation with the occupation,” Haniya said, referring to Israel. President Donald Trump’s administration organised the conference, which is to be held on June 25 and 26 in Manama for the unveiling of the economic component of a US Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has been drafting the long-awaited plan, but it has been rejected in advance by the Palestinians, who expect the proposals to heavily favour Israel. Haniya, whose Islamist movement rules Gaza, appealed during a rare briefing with international journalists to Bahrain’s King Hamad “not to hold this workshop,” vowing protests “in all the Palestinian lands and beyond”.