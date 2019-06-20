close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 21, 2019

Hamas rejects Bahrain conference that ‘normalises’ Israel ties

World

AFP
June 21, 2019

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said Thursday his Palestinian movement rejected next week’s US-sponsored Middle East economic conference in Bahrain as it would amount to Arab “normalisation” of ties with Israel.

“We clearly express our rejection and non-acceptance of any Arab or Islamic country holding such a conference, which constitutes normalisation with the occupation,” Haniya said, referring to Israel. President Donald Trump’s administration organised the conference, which is to be held on June 25 and 26 in Manama for the unveiling of the economic component of a US Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has been drafting the long-awaited plan, but it has been rejected in advance by the Palestinians, who expect the proposals to heavily favour Israel. Haniya, whose Islamist movement rules Gaza, appealed during a rare briefing with international journalists to Bahrain’s King Hamad “not to hold this workshop,” vowing protests “in all the Palestinian lands and beyond”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World