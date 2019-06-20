Pakistan national women’s team

KARACHI: Pakistan national women’s team departure for Malaysia to feature in Fed Cup earlier this week was marred by mismanagement, ‘The News’ has learnt. “When the team reached Islamabad airport on Monday morning (3am) for departure, they learnt that PTF had not confirmed their reservation with the airline.

Hence, they were offloaded,” said a source associated with PTF. The source said that this was a big shock for the players who had to pool their own money and travelling allowances to get new reservation. “PTF managed this through a travelling agency and that agency did not do its job properly, which caused the team anguish,” said the source.

The source added that the national team was stranded at the Islamabad airport for 10 hours. “And the flight that they finally got was a connecting one with many stops. In total, the team took 35 hours to reach the venue,” said the source. The source added that the team had to rush to the court for draws as soon as they reached Malaysia. “Not a single official from the federation was present to help the national team,” said the source.

Another source said the federation provided only fiveday training before the important event. He added that this was not the case with other nations playing Fed Cup as they provided training to their teams for the whole year. “We provided them a training of just five days and expect good results from them,” said the source.

The team comprises Sarah Mahboob Khan, Sara Mansoor, Meheq Khokhar, and Noor Malik. Pakistan are in Pool-B of Group-II in Asia/Oceania region. Till Thursday, Pakistan had lost to Hong Kong (0-3) and New Zealand (0-3). Pakistan will face Bangladesh on Friday (today). Seven teams are competing in two pools. The winners of each pool will play a play-off to determine which nation advances to Asia/Oceania Zone Group-I. This correspondent tried to contact PTF secretary Gul Rehman twice for comments but he did not receive the call.